Hook is now moving merchandise for AEW in a big way.

Pro Wrestling Tees announced today that for the first time since debuting with AEW on August 20, CM Punk no longer has the top-selling t-shirt of the week on the ShopAEW website, as Hook’s new t-shirt took the #1 spot this week.

“For the first time since Aug 20th, @cmpunk is no longer the top selling shirt of the week on @shopaew. That now belongs to @730hook!,” PW Tees wrote on Instagram.

Punk responded in the comments section and wrote, “This is cool”

Hook’s father, ECW Original Taz, also reacted via Twitter, writing, “Way to go @730hook!”

The standard black & white Hook logo t-shirt is available for $24.99 on the ShopAEW website.

Hook made his AEW in-ring debut during last Friday’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT. He defeated Fuego Del Sol by submission. There is no word on if he will return to the ring on tonight’s Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite, or at Friday’s Rampage.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the Instagram post from PW Tees below: