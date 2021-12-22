Shane “Swerve” Strickland (fka WWE’s Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) claims the Hit Row stable generated $2 million for the company while on the WWE NXT brand.

The Hit Row stable consisted of Swerve, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. They were in NXT from May of this year until being called up to SmackDown in the WWE Draft. However, before the group could get going on the main roster, B-Fab was released on November 4 along with other budget cuts. The other three members were released two weeks later on November 18, along with additional budget cuts.

Swerve took to Twitter today and claimed Hit Row generated $2 million for the NXT brand.

“#HitRow generated $2 million together JUST in NXT… #money,” he wrote.

One fan remarked how Bray Wyatt generated millions of dollars for the company as well, but was still released. The fan commented that WWE only cares about the money, not who makes it for them. Swerve responded and said Hit Row generated that $2 million in four months.

“We did that in 4 months…. [shushing face emoji],” he wrote back to the fan.

Another fan doubted Swerve’s claim and he responded, “I got paper work b---h don’t play wit me”

Swerve did not specify where this $2 million number came from. At one point WWE Shop had four Hit Row t-shirts, a Hit Row snapback hat, and a t-shirt for Swerve. The Hit Row theme song also likely generated significant revenue from streaming platforms.

Swerve is set to release his “TEARS” album in 2022 some time. He will become a free agent from WWE when his 90-day non-compete clause expires on Wednesday, February 16.

