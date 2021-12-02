In an appearance on Throwing Down w/Renee and Miesha, AEW star Jake Hager revealed that he had taken a year off from MMA after having surgery in April, though the surgery didn’t prevent him from keeping his AEW commitments. Hager plans on fighting again in 2022, and disclosed that he has only two more fights left on his Bellator contract.

“So it’s been a year since my last fight,” Jake Hager said. “I had surgery in April, so I really kind of just took this year to myself and kind of deal with the recovery. It had a lot to do with pro wrestling. I was literally going to shows out of surgery. So it was cool to get back and just kind of step back and relax, and look my body and let my body heal.

“I think that’s a big word that all MMA guys can say, heal. Now at the end of the year, I’m starting to train again. I’ve got a teammate that’s training for a bare-knuckled MMA fight, so I’ve been getting back in there, having a lot of fun, getting the itch.

“I think next year I’m going to aim for two fights. I’ve got two more fights remaining on my Bellator contract, so I’m aiming to do that in 2022. Maybe in April, maybe May. We’re just going to go there. Right now I’m a top ten undefeated heavyweight, so I know the competition is going to increase. But we’re ready, we stay ready, this is the time to capitalize and no one’s going to take that away from me.”

