New Japan Pro Wrestling announced four matches on Wednesday for New Beginning USA: Seattle. Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett is set to face Ren Narita.

Barnett returned to the NJPW ring in November at Detonation. He defeated Alex Coughlin.

Josh Barnett is also a former New Japan U.S. color commentator.

The other matches are FinJuice vs. Jonah and Bad Dude Tito, Rocky Romero and Lio Rush vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson, and Kevin Knight and The DKC vs. Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl.

Below is the updated card:

* Jay White “U.S. of Jay” open challenge

* Matthew Rehwoldt vs. El Phantasmo

* Clark Connors vs. TJP

* Brody King vs. Yuya Uemura

* Josh Barnett vs. Ren Narita

* FinJuice vs. Jonah and Bad Dude Tito

* Rocky Romero and Lio Rush vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson

* Kevin Knight and The DKC vs. Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl

The first NJPW STRONG live event of 2022 will take place at Washington Hall in Seattle on January 15.