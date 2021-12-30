In an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, alongside his fiance, Scarlett Bordeaux, former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross (now Killer Kross) discussed the new look he underwent on WWE’s main roster. Kross felt the look was not going to get over in 2021 when he showed Scarlett the photos of the design.

“I got an email with what it was supposed to look like,” Killer Kross said. “Apparently the music was supposed to change, the entrance was supposed to change and this was supposed to be an enhanced, standard version. So when I saw it, the picture of it, I showed it to Scarlett and I just started laughing. I said ‘I can be comfortable wearing this, but this is not going to go over in 2021.’ I look at it like this; nobody wants the reputation of being difficult to work with. No one wants the reputation for being a mark for themselves and not wanting to do this and this. And here I am.

“I personally had the dream experience in NXT. I walked in there, my ideas were embraced. We collectively collaborated with stuff. I just felt inclined as a professional to embrace these ideas that had been given to me. Because that’s all I was getting in NXT. If I had an idea and I had something that I wanted to say, or I had something to contribute to something, it was always met with enthusiasm. Or if they thought the idea was not great, they would make it better. So I thought to myself ‘I kind of owe it to them to engage them with this.'”

Killer Kross’ comments were echoed by Scarlett Bordeaux, who admitted that they traded creative freedom for financial security when they joined WWE. She explained they were grateful for the opportunity and tried to make the best with what they were given.

“We were also ready when we signed up for WWE, we were like ‘we’re trading creative freedom to finally be able to have a steady income,'” Bordeaux admitted. “We bought our house because of WWE. We’re so grateful to even have jobs during the pandemic, when people we knew, I had family members who lost their jobs. People were struggling on the independent scene. We were so grateful for anything we were given. So we tried to take that perspective no matter what. It’s not our money. And no matter what, we’re going to make the best of whatever it is. So that’s how we tried to take it.”

