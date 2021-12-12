WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed that he will be a playable character in an upcoming video game. This will be a wrestling card game known as All Time Wrestling, which will be heading to Kickstarter in April 2022.

Kurt Angle revealed the news via social media, stating: “Very happy to announce that I am going to be a playable character in the upcoming wrestling card game All Time Wrestling (ATW) coming to Kickstarter in April 2022. This promises to be one of the best wrestling games in recent memory. Visit alltimewrestling.com”

The video game description reads, “ATW is a card-and-dice game that brings the fast-paced action and excitement of Professional Wrestling to your tabletop. Featuring exciting fantasy characters and real worlds legends like Kurt Angle, ATW is accessible to tabletop gamers and newcomers alike with both standard and advanced modes of play!”

All Time Wrestling has confirmed that there will be four wrestling legends available within the game. However, at the moment, only Kurt Angle has been announced as one of the featured legends. There will also be four fantasy characters created specifically for this game. Two of those characters have been revealed and they are named Jay Felix and Mukandi Shumba.

Back in July, Kurt Angle was announced for another game. This was to be part of The Wrestling Code, which was created by Virtual Basement. That game features a wide variety of well-known names including Raven, Brian Cage, Brian Pillman Jr, Killer Kelly, Lady Frost, Thunder Rosa, Lance Storm, Kenny King, Matt Taven, and Justin Credible.

Kurt Angle is no longer under contract with WWE, however, he has previously turned down the opportunity to work with both AEW and Impact Wrestling. Although, he did recently mingle with plenty of AEW wrestlers when he was part of the recent Chris Jericho cruise.