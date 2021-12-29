WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently caught up with SHAK Wrestling. During the interview, the Raw Superstar discussed her controversial promo battle with Becky Lynch where she mentioned some of WWE’s released talent. Liv knows it was a sensitive topic, but her friends said that it was awesome.

“I believe that everyone is allowed to feel the way they feel,” Morgan claimed. “Everyone is allowed to react the way they want to react. I knew what I was saying might have been a little bit touchy, just because it’s a sensitive topic. But also, like you said, that’s my truth, and that’s how I felt.

“My friends reached out to me afterward and let me know how awesome they thought it was and how proud they were. I felt okay with it because I felt, one, I was defending their honor. Two, they loved that I did it, and three, it’s just how I felt. Becky has been getting so personal with me and I felt that I needed to bring her back down to reality really quick.”

Despite that, Liv Morgan did go on to insist she didn’t want to offend anybody. The WWE Superstar made it clear that she doesn’t want people to be upset for something like that.

“I don’t want to offend anyone, I don’t want anyone to be upset with what I said. So, in that aspect, you know I don’t like that, I don’t want people to be upset with something that I said with no malice behind it whatsoever. But, like I said, people are totally allowed to feel however they want to feel.”

Liv Morgan also talked about how her family has reacted to the success she is enjoying right now in WWE. The former Riott Squad star revealed she’s considering flying her mother out to the Day 1 PPV on Saturday.

“I feel like they think it’s so crazy because it was all our dreams growing up. We all wanted to be in the WWE. For them just to see me go from wrestling in the backyard with them to main eventing Monday Night Raw, it has been very surreal. My mom is like so, so, so proud of me,” Morgan said. “She feels so cool because she’s made the video packages. I think I’m going to fly her out to Day 1 so she can be there and watch me win the title. It’s a cool feeling, they’re all so proud and happy for me.”

If you use any quotes from this article please credit SHAK Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.