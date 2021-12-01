This week on WWE’s The Bump, Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) made an in-studio appearance to discuss their newly formed tag team and where they see themselves headed on SmackDown. They opened the conversation with how their partnership arose and who persuaded whom to go from single competitors to a collective team.

“I was trying to convince him [Humberto] to tag. He was like, ‘No, I’ve got to keep being the babyface; it’s fun.’ Now that we’ve entwined, it’s like next level,” Angel stated.

Humberto then added, “Yeah, I have to admit it: I was on the wrong path.”

Having already collected singles gold in their past, Los Lotharios agree it’s time for a new era to begin on SmackDown, and what better way to start it than to become the next tag team champions. Surely, that day will come, but right now, Los Lotharios are taking baby steps to clutch not just the blue tag titles but all the others as well.

“We want to hold the gold!” Humberto affirmed.

“No matter what gold, we’re going to be holding some,” Angel continued. “Trust me; we have to walk before we run. We know the path, we know the opponents, we know the champions. So, we have to go step by step. By the end of our road, we’re going to have all of the gold on our waists.”

Despite numerous similarities between the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, and Los Lotharios – being generational talents and dealing with the pressures of living up to their families legacies – Angel mentioned that without Roman Reigns in their corner, The Usos can’t hold a candle to what Angel and Humberto can do in the ring.

“If you have The Usos and Roman [Reigns], you just gotta do one thing: take Roman away from The Usos. They are nothing for us,” Angel declared on how The Usos are powerless without Reigns.

Before ending their interview, the panel read a question a fan sent in. This fan asked, “What’s it been like working on Friday Night SmackDown after spending almost the past two years on Monday Night Raw?” Los Lotharios closed their segment by saying the blue brand has been a breath of fresh air for both of them, and they look forward to all the expanded opportunities they never received on Raw.

“Yes, SmackDown is great. The environment changed, but it feels good to be on SmackDown,” Humberto said first. “We learned a lot on Raw, but now, we have to switch a little bit. But it’s fun. New opponents [are helping] us learn and build our own path.”

“[The] big difference for me doing Friday Night SmackDown is it’s way better than Monday Night Raw,” Angel arguably stated. “They’re two completely different environments. I’m enjoying it a lot!”

You can watch Los Lotharios’ full interview below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.