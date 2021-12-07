Of all the former WWE talent that was hired by AEW this past year, Mark Henry is near the top of the list as one of the most surprising names. Before signing with AEW, Mark Henry spoke with Booker T and revealed that he wanted to have one more match in WWE before he retired.

After signing with AEW, Henry later changed his stance, saying his last match would now happen in AEW. Fast forward to the end of 2021 and when asked by i95’s Large Dave whether or not he’d get back in the ring, Henry had this to say:

“HA HA HA HA HA HA! I mean, Man, you made me laugh, I’m not getting back in there! If somebody hits me, I’m callin’ the police!”

If Henry does not wrestle again his last match would be his appearance in WWE’s 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble in April of 2018, which was won by Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia. His last singles match would actually be against Strowman, whom he lost to on a February 2017 episode of WWE Raw.

The 50-year-old joined AEW this past May during AEW Double or Nothing and spoke with Chris Jericho about why he decided to leave the WWE after spending decades with the company, and thinking he’d end up working with Vince McMahon behind the scenes.

During an exclusive interview with i95’s Large Dave, Mark Henry opened up about his role with AEW and what he’s most proud of doing for the company. “The World’s Strongest Man” said he’s a jack of all trades who likes taking on several roles with the company.

“Man, I am a Jack of all Trades, I’ve been blessed to be able to master a few of them, I’m new to the announcing, and the backstage announcing, but I’m doing pretty good, and I’m enjoying doing it, but I’m most proud of being a part of our community team. To touch all of the members and fans of the communities that we go into, before we do our shows, that’s something special, we leave the place better than we found it.”

The former World Heavyweight Champion also spoke about the people who stand out to him in AEW and gave several names many people don’t ever hear. Mark Henry stated that nobody in AEW works more than the other and it’s a team effort in Tony Khan’s company.

“You know, I really enjoy working with Sean Dean, working with Amanda, Brodie’s wife, Cody and Brandie, it’s a community, it’s a team effort. There’s no one person doing more than the other.”

