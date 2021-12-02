AEW star Matt Hardy took to Twitter to praise another veteran wrestler in the company – Sting.

This week’s AEW Dynamite saw Sting and Darby Allin defeat The Gunn Club’s Colten Gunn and Billy Gunn. Both teams went into the match undefeated, but the finish saw Sting pin Colten after a Scorpion Death Drop.

Hardy praised Sting after the match and said he’s grateful to see the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion properly wrap up his career in AEW.

“No one deserves this current run in pro wrestling more than @Sting. Sting is the best. I have a great respect for him & I am grateful he gets to finish his career properly in @AEW. #AEWDynamite,” Matt wrote.

Sting has not responded to Hardy’s comments as of this writing, but he did like the tweet on Twitter.

The Stinger debuted with AEW back in the spring, teaming with Allin for a cinematic-style Street Fight win over Brian Cage and current FTW Champion Ricky Starks at Revolution on March 7. Since then Sting has worked all tag team bouts with Allin. They defeated Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at Double Or Nothing on May 30, then defeated 2point0 in a Tornado Tag Team Match on the August 18 edition of Dynamite, then they topped current AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 22, and then last night’s win over The Gunn Club.

Hardy teamed with The Blade and Isiah Kassidy for a six-man win over Alan “5” Angels, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson on this week’s “Dark: Elevation” episode, and teamed with Jora Johl for a win over Baron Black and Prince Agballah on this week’s Dark. Hardy’s last singles bout came on the November 12 edition of AEW Rampage when he defeated Orange Cassidy in the Lumberjack Match.

