Pro wrestling veteran and AEW star, Matt Hardy, has teased a gimmick change for his “Big Money” persona on AEW television.

As seen in the Twitter post below, Hardy tells a fan that he’s intending to shed the “Big Money” gimmick he’s portrayed in an effort to return to his roots.

“I plan on gearing more towards ‘Matt Hardy’ going forward. It seems the AEW audience appreciates real, so I’ll focus on being more authentic,” he wrote on Twitter.

Matt would then post a video to further clarify what he meant by his previous post. The seasoned in-ring performer desires to show his growing children, Ever Moore, Maxel, Wolfgang, and Bartholomew, what their father is capable of.

“Anyone out there that follows Matt Hardy closely knows there’s nothing I love on this planet more than my children. And I’m sure they also know that I am extremely passionate about my chosen career of professional wrestling. And it is very important to me that my children get to see the best of me as a professional wrestler because I know my time doing this job, living this career is limited,” Matt explained. “So it’s very important that I optimize every bit of it and my children experience it in real-time. That’s very important to me, and to do that, I have to be the best version of Matt Hardy that I can possibly be.”

It’s interesting how Hardy chooses the term “best version” as he concludes the video. As longtime wrestling fans know, Matt has introduced numerous gimmicks in the past. These include “Broken” Matt Hardy, “Big Money” Matt, Matt Hardy “Version 1”, and “Unkillable” Matt Hardy. He was even referring to himself as “Multifarious” Matt Hardy while juggling the multiple characters simultaneously. Matt’s choice of words in his post may indicate that some sort of “best version” of Matt Hardy is on the horizon.

Hardy has been away from AEW television since the November 15th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. He teamed with his fellow “Hardy Family Office” stablemates, Isiah Kassidy & The Blade, to defeat Alan “5” Angles, Evil Uno, & Stu Grayson of The Dark Order.

You can see the full posts below: