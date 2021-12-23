Matt Taven appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily last week where to speak with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about potential interest in joining WWE. While Hausman addressed Mike Bennett outspokenly not enjoying his time in WWE, Taven admitted he’d be lying if he said he wasn’t intrigued.

“I mean, everyone’s experiences are different. I think Mike would be one to tell you that as well,” he stated. “Just because things went a certain way for him doesn’t mean things would go a certain way for someone else. I grew up a WWE fan, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested. I’m interested in anything. I’ve been able to make the most out of any situation I’ve ever been given. So I honestly feel, whoever or wherever I was to get a shot I would make the most of it.”

Matt Taven was recently involved with EC3’s Free The Narrative project. The Ring Of Honor star praised EC3’s passion as inspiring to be around and he is confident it will be a success.

“It’s a very interesting project. I want more people to put their eyes to it,” he said. “Working with him it’s like working with someone, it’s hard to explain, someone that’s so passionate. You see people like Billy Corgan talk about music and the way they talk about it, it’s almost like it’s another level for them.

“EC3 when he talks, him and JC talk about this vision that they have, the way they talk about it, and the passion they have for it. It’s inspiring because you can see the work they put into it and what they have in mind and what they’re trying to go for,” Taven said. “I know, if given the right opportunities they will succeed.”

Matt Taven also spoke about what could happen with wrestling due to the amount of talent available. He stressed that right now he is testing the water everywhere.

“The indie scene could have an eruption right now with the amount of talent that’s out there. There also could be another promotion to pop up, there could be one of these promotions that want to expand. So many things could happen and with so many guys out there, the possibilities are endless,” he stressed. “Right now it’s one of those times where you’re like, ‘alright, I want to get my tentacles out there as much as humanly possible,’ because you don’t know what’s going to happen next. So, I want to test the waters everywhere and kind of find a place that fits the best.”

