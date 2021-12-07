Mercedes Martinez worked for WWE from early 2020 to the summer of 2021, when she was released in August. In an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Martinez ruled it unlikely she would ever return to WWE as a performer. It wouldn’t be a shock to Mercedes Martinez, however, if she returned to the promotion as a coach, trainer or agent, something that was discussed before she joined the company.

“It was,” Martinez confirmed. “I did, before I actually got signed, it was after the Mae Young Classic, I actually guest coached at the PC for a week. I believe Serena Deeb, who was a coach at that time, I guess she was on vacation, so they actually brought me in as a guest coach. I’m like ‘okay, this is cool. I’m going to be here for a week.’ All I did was run the drills that I would do with my students, or people that I was helping at another school. So I just ran through the drills, and they were very happy for the week I was there. They tried to get me back another week, however I was doing a lot of overseas tours. It was back to back, England, Canada, Australia and it just kept going back to back. So I never did get back to do my second week there.

“When I did get signed, talking to Triple H, we always talked about that maybe when my contract ended, or maybe when it was nearing the end of my contract, then maybe we can transition to coaching or help coaching or agenting, or something like that. So there was always something there, and I’ve always helped the girls. I’ve helped the girls in the ring, and I’ve given them different things, and the way I would do things. But it didn’t work out like that for right now. I’m not going to say that I won’t be back, I just think that if I ever go back to WWE, it won’t be as a talent. It’s going to be helping the new generation, which is what I hope to do anyways in the long run.”

Prior to joining WWE, Mercedes Martinez had worked a couple of shows for AEW, most notably as the Joker at the AEW Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2019. She revealed she is open to working with AEW more now that she’s a free agent, and in particular would like to wrestle Serena Deeb again.

“When AEW calls me, all they have to do is send me the date,” Martinez said. “I’m a free agent. I am contracted to nobody and I am a person who just wants to wrestle everybody and anybody. It doesn’t matter where I’m at, just give me everybody. I still can go, and I think me and Serena, we need a match. We are two pioneers in this business, and we have great chemistry. Every time we work together, we always have great chemistry. When AEW wants to bring me in for her, I’m down for it.”

Since her release from WWE, Mercedes Martinez has largely worked on the independent circuit, while also recently working dates for Impact Wrestling. She closed her wrestling discussion with Paquette with a bit of advice for younger talent in the wrestling business.

“I think it’s just you have to find that niche to see what works for you,” Martinez said. “If you just got signed when you’re a year or two in the business, you don’t have a brand yet, you don’t have a legacy yet. They grabbed you because they see the potential. So they’re going to mold you into what they want. That’s where it comes in. But it’s hard to know someone who’s been in the business for ten years and like ‘we’re going to change everything that you know, that your legacy is.’ But you’re signing me as this. You know what I’m all about? Why are you going to change me to someone else? And some people are okay with that. And I’m not going to knock it down. If you want to be what they tell you to be to keep your contract, go ahead, mama. Do what’s best for you. No one’s going to tell you is wrong.

“I’m not going to say WWE is for everyone because it’s not. WWE and NXT are not for everyone. If you think it’s good for you, go try it out, test it out, see if there’s something for you. It may not be for you. There’s other companies out there. There’s Impact now, there’s MLW, AEW, there’s overseas. There’s so many more places for you to work. WWE is not the end of it all. You can go there and maybe you’ve been there six months and they let you go, which I’ve seen already. You’re there six months, you haven’t made a mark and they let you go. Now, what do you do? Well, you know what, there are other companies that are invested in you, and they’re going to have you, do you. I think people, wrestlers in general, just have to forget themselves and go ‘alright, be real about yourselves and what you want.’ If you want to go to WWE, go right ahead. Work your ass off to get there. It may be for you, it may not be. AEW may be for you. It just depends on what you want out of your career, and what direction you want to go.”

