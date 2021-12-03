MJF recently caught up with Busted Open Radio where he discussed his recent promo battle with CM Punk. The AEW star admitted that the moment was special for him.

“Look, I’d be lying if I said it didn’t feel special,” he admitted. “I think one of the reasons that we had over a million viewers watching our segment when we had the greatest verbal joust in the history of this sport is because it is special. It’s something that people have been calling for for a very long time. CM Punk was considered to be the greatest guy on the stick of his generation and I’m considered to be the greatest guy on the stick of mine. That’s exactly what it was, it was special.”

MJF also spoke about whether or not he believes CM Punk is a special talent anymore. He admitted to not being sure but spoke about the interesting dynamic of working with him.

“Do I think CM Punk is special anymore? Maybe. I don’t know. Do I think he’s on my level? Absolute not. So the feeling I get is very interesting, it’s hard to put my finger on, it’s hard to understand,” MJF said. “Because I was a huge fan of CM Punk growing up. I’ll go as far as to say I idolized the man. Now here I am, I am grown, I am 25 years old and there’s some kid out there who’s watching me on TV, against the person that I was watching on TV and we are going back and forth on the mic and I’m verbally assassinating him. So, it is weird, it is interesting.”

MJF went on to talk about how he is clearly in CM Punk’s head at the moment. He believes Punk is close to a mental break and he is going to push that.

“I think it is very obvious I am in CM Punk’s head right now. I think it’s very clear, I think right now, CM Punk is on the verge of a mental break,” he stated. “Once that mental break happens I know I completely have him in the psalm of my hands. I think we are getting closer and closer, I saw that flicker go off for just a millisecond. When I said that I’m going to put Larry to sleep, I saw the flicker. I saw the CM Punk of old as he was rushing up that ramp. Let me tell you something, it caused a legitimate adrenaline rush inside of me. I loved every second of it.”

