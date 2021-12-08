MJF and his mother have often taken shots at each other and that hasn’t changed this week. Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Nina Friedman has taken another major dig at her son.

MJF’s mother appears to be attending tonight’s show and has got a sign prepared for the show. This one mocking him as it showcases a picture of the AEW star as a child, with the words: “The last time OUR SON wasn’t an ASSHO**.”

Nina shared the sign on Twitter with a message, which said:

“New Show…New Sign! While you’re busy running your mouth on the Mic, Don’t forget to NOT be a piece of s--t for 10 seconds and thank us for raising you in this Beautiful Place! @The_MJF @AEW”

Nina Friedman and her husband have taken a sign to AEW in the past. Their previous one had the message: “We’re MJF’s parents and we think he SUCKS too.”

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite is taking place in Long Island, which is the hometown of MJF, hence why his parents will be popping up.

MJF has previously spoken to Busted Open Radio about tonight’s show. He was open and confident that he will get cheered when he appears.

“This is me being completely genuine as I always am. It’s going to be emotional. It’s going to be the most emotional part of my career. I’ve been inside the ring with my heroes growing up as a kid, I have defeated my heroes. I have slain them as the dragon,” he said. “Now, here I come as a triumphant dragon slayer, back home. It brings a rush of nostalgia to my head of being the kid in class and saying, ‘I am going to be a professional wrestler.’ And everybody says, ‘Okay, yeah, sure Max. We love you, man, you’re the best. But that’s a pipedream.’ But now here I am and I am on the precipice of walking out to an arena filled with people chanting my name at the top of their lungs.”