WWE Superstar Naomi recently spoke with the Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man podcast about women’s wrestling. The SmackDown talent discussed the biggest obstacle that she is still facing today, which is getting more TV time.

“I think, just in general, still trying to fight for the TV time,” Naomi claimed. “Getting matches that are longer than two minutes. Although you’re thankful because there’s still so many women that aren’t even getting the TV time, it’s like, ‘okay, I got two minutes. At least I got that. I’ve got two minutes to show and prove and get people behind me.’ But you want more, you need more, you know what I mean? To develop those stories and those characters.”

Naomi also talked about how women make the most of the opportunities they get in WWE. However, she noted that they are pushing for that to be more regular.

“That opportunity has to be there. I realize whenever women in our industry are given that opportunity, they knock it out of the park every time. But it can’t just be sporadically, it needs to be consistent. So, that’s what myself and all of us are still pushing for and fighting for. Each day, each week.”

Naomi also talked about the impact of social media. She admitted that it changed the way she performed inside the ring due to feedback she received.

“It can really affect you negatively,” Naomi said. “It was doing that to me because I care so much about my craft and what I do. So, when I would see bad things I was like, ‘okay, I don’t need to do that. They don’t like that, I shouldn’t do that.’ But then it was changing the way I perform and that’s not what got me here.

“What got me here was trusting myself, knowing what I’m good at, and believing in myself. I learned how to channel that, how to balance that, and how to cope with social media nowadays. I think it’s so important and it’s something that isn’t really talked about a lot,” she claimed. “You kind of need it because it’s a way to connect and it’s like a part of our career. But you also have to know how to shut it down and filter it and not let it literally destroy you.”

