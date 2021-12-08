AEW star Jade Cargill deleted her Twitter account on Tuesday.

As seen in the screengrabs below, Cargill confirmed that she’s done with Twitter through a series of posts on her Instagram Stories. “I was spending wayyyyyy too much time on social. One of my social apps had to go,” she wrote.

Cargill added that the decision to retain her Instagram account was “easy” as she makes money through the social media platform.

Earlier this week, Cargill received a lot of backlash on Twitter for her comments on some wrestling fans not supporting black women’s wrestlers.

On Tuesday’s AEW Dark, Cargill attacked Thunder Rosa, her opponent in the semi-finals of the TBS Championship Tournament. In an interview segment with Tony Schiavone, Rosa referred to Cargill as “that b**ch” she can’t wait to beat up in their upcoming match. Cargill made her way to the ring and a brawl ensued between the two ladies.

Cargill, who remains undefeated as a singles wrestler in AEW, is two wins away from becoming the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. The inaugural champion will be crowned Jan. 5 edition of Dynamite, which will be the TBS premiere of the show.