Multiple new matches have been added to this Saturday’s AEW Rampage Holiday Bash on TNT.

The first newly announced match will feature Marq Quen of Private Party going one-on-one against Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express. Quen hopes that if he can secure a victory over Jungle Boy this Saturday, Private Party will be considered the new #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

It was also announced that ‘Legit’ Layla Hirsch will face Kris Statlander on this Saturday’s show.

This week’s AEW Rampage on TNT will air on Saturday instead of Friday, at 9pm ET on TNT. The episode will be taped this coming Wednesday in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum after the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite goes off the air.

AEW previously announced Cody Rhodes vs. TNT Champion Sammy Guevara for the Christmas Night Rampage, with the title on the line. They also revealed earlier this week that Hook will have his second match ever when he takes on Bear Bronson on Rampage.

You can see the full card for Friday’s AEW Rampage below:

TNT Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara (c)