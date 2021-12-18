Hook is set to return to the ring on the Christmas Night Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

It was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage that Hook vs. Bear Bronson will take place on next week’s Christmas Night Holiday Bash episode. This will be Hook’s second match after defeating Fuego Del Sol in last Friday’s in-ring debut.

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted on Hook vs. Bronson and wrote, “Thanks to @OfficialTAZ + @730hook, this Christmas, #AEWRampage, I’m giving the world the gift of HOOK! It will be a much bigger test: HOOK vs. @bearbronsonBC on Saturday Night December 25 @ 9pm ET/8pm CT, as part of a huge Christmas Night Rampage at a special night and time!”

Next week’s AEW Rampage on TNT will air on Saturday instead of Friday, at 9pm ET on TNT. The Holiday Bash edition of Rampage will be taped this coming Wednesday in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum after the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite goes off the air.

AEW previously announced Cody Rhodes vs. TNT Champion Sammy Guevara for the Christmas Night Rampage, with the title on the line. No other matches have been announced as of this writing. Tonight’s Rampage featured an angle where Guevara saved Rhodes from a beatdown by Dan Lambert, Scorpio Sly and Ethan Page.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s AEW Rampage. Below is Khan’s full tweet: