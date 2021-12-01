The ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming “Final Battle: End of an Era” pay-per-view.

It was announced on the latest ROH Week By Week episode that Moses, Kaun and O’Shay Edwards of Shane Taylor Promotions will defend the six-man straps against Vincent, Bateman and Dutch of The Righteous.

Taylor himself was previously announced for a grudge match against Kenny King at the pay-per-view.

Before the title defense at Final Battle, STP’s Taylor, Moses and Kaun will defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles against Violence Unlimited’s Homicide, Tony Deppen and Chris Dickinson on Thursday, December 9 on the official ROH YouTube channel. STP has held the six-man straps since winning them from MexiSquad’s Rey Horus, Flamita and current ROH World Champion Bandido back in February.

On a related note, it’s been determined that Mandy Leon or Willow will be the one to challenge ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C at the pay-per-view. Leon earned her spot in the #1 contender’s match by winning a recent Triple Threat over Allysin Kay and Trish Adora, while Willow earned her spot by defeating Angelina Love and Miranda Alize in a Triple Threat. Rok-C retained over Gia Scott during ROH TV this past weekend.

ROH “Final Battle: End Of An Era” will take place on Saturday, December 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. Tickets are on sale now at this link. This will be the final ROH pay-per-view before the company goes on a major hiatus until April 2022.

Below is the current announced card for Final Battle, along with this week’s ROH Week By Week video:

ROH World Title Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow or Mandy Leon vs. Rok-C (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. The OGK (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Brian Johnson vs. Josh Woods (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

The Righteous’ Vincent, Bateman and Dutch vs. Shane Taylor Promotions’ Moses, Kaun and O’Shay Edwards (c)

Grudge Match

Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King