A few weeks after surpassing Kane’s record for most pay-per-view matches in WWE history, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton reached another milestone on this week’s RAW.

Orton wrestled his 437th match on RAW, which is more than any other Superstar in WWE history.

The previous record was also held by WWE Hall of Famer Kane, who wrestled his 436th match on the Red Brand against R-Truth on the Sept. 16, 2019 episode of RAW.

According to The Internet Wrestling Database, AEW star Chris Jericho (420), Triple H (377) and John Cena (373) round out the Top 5 for most matches in RAW history.

Following his record-setting feat at Survivor Series, Orton acknowledged via Twitter that he was one match shy of breaking the record for most matches on RAW.

“At Survivor Series I’ll set a new record for most PPV matches by anyone in WWE history,” The Viper wrote. “The following night on RAW coincidentally, if I have a match, I’ll have had more matches on RAW then (sic) anyone in history. I saw this online, checked it, and it is true… kind of hard to believe, as it feels like I only started down in OVW yesterday. I just wanna take a minute….in light of these ‘stats’, and let everyone out there that’s ever supported me in any way know that I am thankful. I also know with all of my heart that I couldn’t have done it without you. Now on to my 15th Survivor Series…man time flies don’t it?”

Orton didn’t wrestle the night after Survivor Series, but broke the record on this week’s RAW when he and Riddle defeated The Dirty Dawgs to successfully retain their titles.

Randy Orton’s wife, Kim, posted her reaction via Twitter. You can see her tweet below.