Former NXT Women’s Champion, Raquel Gonzalez spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently. She spoke about the influence of Triple H and what he is like to have around WWE NXT until recently.

“He is the most amazing influence and person to have here,” she said. “Especially on Tuesdays and especially at PPVs like WarGames. We do miss him a lot but we hope that he’s getting well and everything’s going good with his recovery, and it’s a full recovery.”

Hausman asked the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion what the yellow brand is like with Triple H currently not working due to his recent health issue. Raquel Gonzalez noted that while Hunter is synonymous with NXT, it is not just him alone.

“It is pretty weird. But I will say the team that we have, has always been a part of Triple H’s as well,” she said. “So Triple H being the peanut butter (to NXT’s jelly), he’s never only been the one person of peanut butter. We have Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, Road Dogg, Scotty Armstrong, Terry Taylor, Norman, Scotty 2 Hotty, all these coaches, Sara Armato.

“Now having Storm and Corino here as well, it’s been a blessing having an amazing team who are positive,” she stated. “Who kind of stepped in when Triple H had to step away for a little bit and have taken that role and been there, not only for the new talent but as well for the talent that has been here for a while and are trying to adjust to the changes as well.”

Raquel Gonzalez then spoke in more detail about working with Shawn Michaels. She admitted it has been amazing to do that.

“It’s been amazing, it really has,” she admitted. “I met him a couple of times when I was younger. Because my dad actually wrestled for him in San Antonio at TWA. So, to know that now I’m in this position where he’s actually coming up to me and shaking my hands after matches. He’s complimented Dakota and I when we were doing our tag team work together. As you know we’ve been referenced a lot to him and Big Daddy Cool. So it’s been really amazing to have that confirmation from the man himself.”

