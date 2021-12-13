Raquel Gonzalez recently spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily where she spoke about Bron Breakker. She discussed what WWE NXT 2.0’s newest talent is like off-screen.

“He’s very much full of energy, he’s very much what you see on NXT 2.0. He’s full of color, he’s a light to a lot of people and he is very strong, as you can tell,” she said. “It’s great to see new talent come in with that kind of raw strength. To be put in the position he’s in, I think he’s handling it very well.”

Another member of the roster that she spoke about was Joe Gacy. Raquel Gonzalez admitted that he brings something different to the product right now.

“I love it. I think it brings something different to NXT 2.0. The way he talks and the way he moves and the facial expressions that he makes are just all one good package of him showing a different side to wrestling. It’s not all about brawn and strength,” she said. “It’s also about the mental side and the emotional side and Joe Gacy is bringing a little bit more of that to it.”

Raquel Gonzalez also discussed her ambitions for the main roster and which talents she would like to face. The former NXT Women’s Champion admitted that Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch intrigue her.

“Watching Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch go at it at Survivor Series was absolutely epic,” she admitted. “I have always wanted to step into the ring with either one of them. I feel like they always both always bring their A-game. And getting to watch Charlotte Flair work with Rhea as well, and Rhea being my friend. I think Rhea is amazing, she’s so talented, she is so young, she has so much more to show this world and to prove. To watch what she’s done with Charlotte Flair is an inspiration to the rest of us who are waiting for that opportunity. I would love to step into the ring with one of the OG Four Horsewomen.”

