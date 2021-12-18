Former WWE Superstar Shane Thorne, aka Shane Haste, announced his retirement from “entertainment” Friday night.

As seen in the video below, Thorne informed his followers via Twitter that he was stepping away from the entertainment business, and returning to “the world of professional wrestling” in 2022.

“So it’s the end of the year, and the perfect time to reflect, take stock, and maybe think about my future a little bit,” Thorne began. “As I sit here in this nice place, knowing that I have a wonderful girl and two adorable puppies, I’ve got to say life’s pretty good!

“The last five years in entertainment have been very good to me. So, I think I’m done. I’m done with that. But now, it’s time to get back to what I do best, and that’s why I’m here to announce that in 2022, I am coming out of retirement and back to the world of professional wrestling.”

Thorne said while he wasn’t sure which promotion he’d end up in, fans can expect him to make appearances at indie events starting next year.

The Aussie wrestler was released by WWE on November 18. Shortly before his release, Thorne worked a dark match with a new Crocodile Dundee/Crocodile Hunter type character. Thorne workshopped the gimmick at several WWE live events, but never debuted it on TV. For nearly a year, Thorne also portrayed the character of “Slapjack” as a member of RETRIBUTION.

You can see Shane Thorne’s announcement video below.