During the latest episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, The Nature Boy spoke about Bryan Danielson and Adam Page’s 60-minute time limit draw at AEW Winter Is Coming. Having had many 60-minute matches, Flair also said there’s only a select few people in the business today who could have a match like that. He credited Page and Danielson for being two of them.

“What made it good was the pacing, they didn’t slow down,” Flair said. “Yes, the old time fans appreciate it but I don’t know if the new time fans do or not. I appreciate the hard work and I’m telling you, less than 10% of the guys in the business can do an hour like that.”

Ric Flair was very critical of Bryan Danielson on last week’s episode of the podcast, stating that the former WWE Champion was just an “okay” in-ring performer. Although Flair shared that criticism with his audience the previous week, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer stated that Danielson right now is AEW’s biggest star.

“I’d have to say he is, yeah,” Flair stated, when talking about Danielson as the company’s biggest star. “He’s a workhorse. Just from knowing a little bit about him personally, he went through a lot when he was laid off. When you embrace this business the way he apparently does, much like I do or other people, when he sustained that injury, it really affected him not being able to work in the ring.

“I’m so happy for him because I know it’s meant a difference to him in his lifestyle and being happy in the business could do a lot with you being happy in life if it’s your passion.”

Continuing to talk about the 60-minute time limit draw from last Wednesday night, Flair said he enjoys how AEW runs their commercials with a split screen to keep the fans into the action. The 16-time World Champion also said he wishes every company was able to do that at all times because it keep the fans interested in the action throughout the commercials.

“I had no idea they were going to do that but I watched every minute of it, I didn’t walk away from it,” Flair mentioned. “I thought they did a great job, I like it when they can go to a commercial break and still keep some of the match on.

“I don’t know why they can’t do that all the time but I love it when they can keep a frame of the match going while they go to commercial break, that’s great.”

