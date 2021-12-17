During the latest episode of the Ric Flair Woooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, the 2x WWE Hall of Famer shared some interesting comments about Bryan Danielson. Ric Flair mentioned why he doesn’t see Danielson as one of the best in the world, saying he isn’t comparable to another AEW star.

“He’s okay,” Flair said. “This is how I feel: when Hunter put him over at WrestleMania [30] that made him. He’s a very talented kid, don’t misunderstand me but you have to have one match, one place, one day, somewhere that makes you who you are. He’s a hell of a performer, I don’t see him as being Kenny Omega. I like him but you’re just asking me my opinion.

“As a babyface he’s not Ricky Steamboat, as a heel he’s not me. If that pisses people off then they just have to live with it.”

Speaking about the two AEW stars, Flair himself has teased the possibility of showing up in AEW now that his time with WWE has come to an end. The 16-time World Champion blamed WWE President Nick Khan as the reason why he left WWE, stating Vince McMahon had nothing to do with him leaving the company.

Continuing to talk about Danielson’s match at WrestleMania 30 with Triple H, Ric Flair stated that match made him for the rest of his career. The Nature Boy also provided another name along with Kenny Omega that he doesn’t think Danielson is comparable to as one of the best workers in wrestling today.

“That was the night that made Bryan,” Flair said. “I like him a lot personally but you start asking me to talk about who’s great and who’s not, he’s got a style. He’s not AJ Styles by any means. He’s a little bit smaller than AJ but he’s not AJ Styles. I like his conditioning, I like that he works hard, he’ll do anything and sacrifice his body at all odds. He throws himself around and takes some incredible bumps. He’s a hell of a hand but you’re asking me, once again, who’s good and who’s great. I think he’s very good.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.