Pro wrestling legend Ricky Morton sees problems in AEW, but he also believes he can solve them if given the opportunity.

Specifically, Morton says he can fix the unusual fan reactions that are surrounding Cody Rhodes. The odd crowd dynamic was evident during the main event of Wednesday night’s Dynamite.

Morton called the situation involving Cody Rhodes a “stalemate”. He said Rhodes needs to be taken off of television for a couple of months. However, Morton also feels he could provide a quicker fix if he were put in a position to do so.

“If I was back there, in three weeks I’d have Cody Rhodes the hottest babyface in the country,” Morton told the WB Podcast. “Or, I could have him the hottest heel in the country.”

Ricky Morton says he would love to work as an agent or producer for AEW, WWE, or Impact Wrestling. But he’s worried he would not be welcomed by everyone backstage. Morton is adamant that he’s in touch with what draws in today’s pro wrestling scene.

“I’m 65 years old,” Morton said. “I’ve wrestled the independent circuits and we do big business…I make more money now than I ever made in my life. And I’m 65 years old [and] wrestling because I know how to make people come back.”

Morton is concerned about the future of pro wrestling as a whole. He says AEW and other companies must begin to think differently if they are to create new fans and hold on to the ones they currently have.

“It’s not about what I can do or what move I can do,” Morton explained. “It’s not that. It’s about, ‘I know how to get the people to come back to see my show’.”

Ricky Morton believes reports that AEW may introduce new six-man tag team titles are merely a sign that the company is running out of ideas. Morton and his tag team partner in the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Robert Gibson, made a handful of appearances in AEW. Neither of them has ever worked an official match in the company.