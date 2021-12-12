Final Battle is the final ROH pay-per-view before the company goes on a major hiatus until April 2022. Several wrestlers took to social media today to pay tribute to the promotion.

WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong tweeted, “Thank you @ringofhonor for being my home, helping me grow leaps & bounds as a performer and human. From a 20yr old kid to a almost 33yr old man you were my everything! Forever #MrROH! #Finalbattle

AEW World Champion Adam Page thanked the company for his professional success.

Page wrote, “Thank you Ring Of Honor. I owe much of my professional success to them and the wonderful people I met and worked with during my time there.”

Impact star Eddie Edwards also paid tribute.

Edwards tweeted, “Thank you @ringofhonor Wouldn’t be where I am or who I am without you Thank you for the memories #ROHFinalBattle

WWE Superstar Ivar wrote, “Without @ringofhonor I’m not sure where we would be now. Forever grateful, so much #thankyouroh #finalbattle #ringofhonor #roh #Hanson #rowe #warmachine @Erik_WWE”

NJPW star KENTA wrote, “Final battle in 2005. This is the day I started US journey. I’m not here today without this opportunity #ThankyouROH #FinalBattle”

