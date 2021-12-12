Final Battle is the final ROH pay-per-view before the company goes on a major hiatus until April 2022. Several wrestlers took to social media today to pay tribute to the promotion.

WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong tweeted,

AEW World Champion Adam Page thanked the company for his professional success.

Page wrote, “Thank you Ring Of Honor. I owe much of my professional success to them and the wonderful people I met and worked with during my time there.”

Impact star Eddie Edwards also paid tribute.

Impact star Eddie Edwards also paid tribute.

WWE Superstar Ivar wrote, “Without @ringofhonor I’m not sure where we would be now. Forever grateful, so much #thankyouroh #finalbattle #ringofhonor #roh #Hanson #rowe #warmachine @Erik_WWE”

NJPW star KENTA wrote,

Below you can read their tributes as well tributes from Christopher Daniels, Kyle O’Reilly, Jeff Cobb, Veda Scott, and more.

Tonight’s #FinalBattle could possibly be @RingOfHonor‘s last event ever – It at least signifies the end of an ROH era. I have many great memories from ROH & felt compelled to share some today. Big Money Matt originated in ROH, as I was in the midst of an issue with Jay Briscoe. pic.twitter.com/RhIXT82e87 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 11, 2021

Thank you @ringofhonor for being my home, helping me grow leaps & bounds as a performer and human. From a 20yr old kid to a almost 33yr old man you were my everything! Forever #MrROH! #Finalbattle pic.twitter.com/6c9K4WbGLm — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) December 12, 2021

Thank you @ringofhonor Wouldn’t be where I am or who I am without you

Thank you for the memories #ROHFinalBattle — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) December 12, 2021

Final battle in 2005.

This is the day I started US journey.

I’m not here today without this opportunity #ThankyouROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/4JH0u6uTjw — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) December 11, 2021

I spent my early years with @ringofhonor and it will always be important to me. Happy #FinalBattle y’all — Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) December 11, 2021

In 2005 I had only done Florida indies & most of that was ring announcing but Gabe gave me a shot with Punk leaving to go to WWE I learned so much in the 4+ years I was there during the “glory days” of ROH and am proud to be part of their rich history #ThankYouROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/PkJO4rOAqn — Lenny Leonard (@WWNLennyLeonard) December 12, 2021

Thank you @ringofhonor #FinalBattle True story-I was only supposed to do the very first show. There were zero intentions of keeping me. Glad they did. pic.twitter.com/jb4ybew5mJ — Professor Allison Danger (@allisondanger) December 11, 2021

Sending love and well wishes to @ringofhonor tonight.#FinalBattle looks like it’s going to be 🔥 — NWA (@nwa) December 11, 2021

Thank-you @ringofhonor and @rohcary for giving me an opportunity and being the launching pad for countless careers in this industry. So many insane moments and legendary performers have graced an ROH ring, honored to share a small page in their history. #finalbattle pic.twitter.com/5URCVyCm2f — Kyle O’Reilly (@KORcombat) December 12, 2021

Hangman Page posting this lovely message on Instagram today and then filming a heartfelt message of gratitude and well wishes as a surprise to Ring of Honor tonight was such a beautiful thing. Wholesome cowboy s--t is my favorite cowboy s--t! #FinalBattle ♥️ pic.twitter.com/THPopjNgg8 — 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@AmyNemmity) December 12, 2021

280 characters couldn’t do it justice. Thank you for everything @ringofhonor Without you, there would be no Fallen Angel.#FinalBattle — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) December 12, 2021