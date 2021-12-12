Final Battle is the final ROH pay-per-view before the company goes on a major hiatus until April 2022. Several wrestlers took to social media today to pay tribute to the promotion.
AEW World Champion Adam Page thanked the company for his professional success.
Page wrote, “Thank you Ring Of Honor. I owe much of my professional success to them and the wonderful people I met and worked with during my time there.”
Impact star Eddie Edwards also paid tribute.
Below you can read their tributes as well tributes from Christopher Daniels, Kyle O’Reilly, Jeff Cobb, Veda Scott, and more.
Tonight’s #FinalBattle could possibly be @RingOfHonor‘s last event ever – It at least signifies the end of an ROH era. I have many great memories from ROH & felt compelled to share some today. Big Money Matt originated in ROH, as I was in the midst of an issue with Jay Briscoe. pic.twitter.com/RhIXT82e87
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 11, 2021
Without @ringofhonor I’m not sure where we would be now. Forever grateful, so much 💓#thankyouroh #finalbattle #ringofhonor #roh #Hanson #rowe #warmachine @Erik_WWE pic.twitter.com/Mz09pzLXep
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) December 11, 2021
Thank you @ringofhonor for being my home, helping me grow leaps & bounds as a performer and human. From a 20yr old kid to a almost 33yr old man you were my everything! Forever #MrROH! #Finalbattle pic.twitter.com/6c9K4WbGLm
— Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) December 12, 2021
Thank you @ringofhonor
Wouldn’t be where I am or who I am without you
Thank you for the memories #ROHFinalBattle
— Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) December 12, 2021
Final battle in 2005.
This is the day I started US journey.
I’m not here today without this opportunity #ThankyouROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/4JH0u6uTjw
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) December 11, 2021
— Brody King (@Brodyxking) December 12, 2021
I spent my early years with @ringofhonor and it will always be important to me. Happy #FinalBattle y’all
— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) December 11, 2021
In 2005 I had only done Florida indies & most of that was ring announcing but Gabe gave me a shot with Punk leaving to go to WWE
I learned so much in the 4+ years I was there during the “glory days” of ROH and am proud to be part of their rich history #ThankYouROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/PkJO4rOAqn
— Lenny Leonard (@WWNLennyLeonard) December 12, 2021
Thank you @ringofhonor #FinalBattle
True story-I was only supposed to do the very first show. There were zero intentions of keeping me. Glad they did. pic.twitter.com/jb4ybew5mJ
— Professor Allison Danger (@allisondanger) December 11, 2021
thank you @ringofhonor short, but oh so sweet #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/fJCqkaXQad
— Session Moth Martina🍻 マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) December 11, 2021
Sending love and well wishes to @ringofhonor tonight.#FinalBattle looks like it’s going to be 🔥
— NWA (@nwa) December 11, 2021
I wouldn’t be the #Virtuosa without my time @ringofhonor.
Thank you ❤️ #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/R1sjHMQ9XL
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) December 11, 2021
Thank-you @ringofhonor and @rohcary for giving me an opportunity and being the launching pad for countless careers in this industry. So many insane moments and legendary performers have graced an ROH ring, honored to share a small page in their history. #finalbattle pic.twitter.com/5URCVyCm2f
— Kyle O’Reilly (@KORcombat) December 12, 2021
Hangman Page posting this lovely message on Instagram today and then filming a heartfelt message of gratitude and well wishes as a surprise to Ring of Honor tonight was such a beautiful thing.
Wholesome cowboy s--t is my favorite cowboy s--t! #FinalBattle ♥️ pic.twitter.com/THPopjNgg8
— 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@AmyNemmity) December 12, 2021
280 characters couldn’t do it justice.
Thank you for everything @ringofhonor
Without you, there would be no Fallen Angel.#FinalBattle
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) December 12, 2021
Thank you @ringofhonor #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/ca2gL7r9M0
— Corey Hollis (@CoreyHollis) December 11, 2021
Alexis Laree is sad.#FinalBattle
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) December 12, 2021
Only had a handful of matches there but it was an important stop in a very long journey.
Thank you, @ringofhonor. #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/fWj7zRXEwW
— SNAKEMAN🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) December 11, 2021
Thank you @ringofhonor #EndOfAnEra #FinalBattle #RingOfHonor pic.twitter.com/vRqvPtHROc
— Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) December 11, 2021