AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara took to Twitter this afternoon to ask people to stop blaming others for his engagement ending with fiancé Pam Nizio.

Guevara noted that the two broke up back in October and just now went public on Saturday.

He wrote, “This shouldn’t have to be said… but my relationship with Pam ending had nothing to do with ANYONE else. Pam and I broke up back in October and just now felt was the time to make it publicly known. So please stop pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame.”

As noted, AEW star Tay Conti deleted her Twitter account yesterday. The decision to delete her Twitter may have to do with some wrestling fans blaming her for Guevara’s relationship ending.

Sammy Guevara is scheduled to defend the AEW TNT Championship next week on AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash against Cody Rhodes.

Below is Sammy’s tweet: