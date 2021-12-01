It was revealed this week that a brand new Scarlett Bordeaux action figure is being released. Ringside Collectibles shared the news that the figure is now available for pre-order, sharing images of it as well. This is despite the fact that she has been released by WWE.

Scarlett Bordeaux commented on the situation via her personal Twitter account, making it clear that she must have been doing something right. This is now the third action figure WWE has made of her, despite the fact she never had a match during her time with the company.

“Hey, 3 action figures in less than 2 years with no matches isn’t too shabby…”

Clearly, Scarlett Bordeaux isn’t the biggest fan of how the figure looks either. After a fan zoomed in on the face, she claimed it could be used to scare people.

“It’s the perfect Christmas gift! This could be your new ‘elf on the shelf’ where you hide it around the house to scare people…”

Scarlett Bordeaux was released alongside Karrion Kross on November 4, during one of WWE’s recent cuts. The company cited budget reasons as to why she had to be let go. Even though she was part of Kross’ character in NXT, Scarlett never appeared on the main roster with him.

