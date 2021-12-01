Former WWE NXT star Scarlett Bordeaux is headed to OnlyFans.

Bordeaux teased the launch of an OnlyFans account earlier this week, but then told fans that she’s looking to launch the account in January.

“I think it’s going to be a January Only Fans launch… [rocket emoji] [smiling face with horns emoji],” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on what kind of content Scarlett will be offering through OnlyFans, which is the largest content subscription service on the internet. Her tweet on the account led to numerous comments from fans who are ready to sign up and pay for her content.

Scarlett and fiance Karrion Kross (aka Killer Kross) have multiple indie and convention bookings announced for the next few months. Scarlett will make her in-ring return at WrestlePro’s Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5 in Rahway, NJ, against the debuting Harley Cameron, who is the fiancée to NXT Superstar Xyon Quinn. Kross will wrestle Flip Gordon that night.

WWE released Scarlett and Kross back on November 4, along with 16 other talents. Scarlett will become a free agent from WWE when her 30-day non-compete clause expires this Saturday, December 4, while Kross will become a free agent when his 90-day non-compete expires on Wednesday, February 2.

Stay tuned for more on Scarlett and Kross. You can see her OnlyFans tweets below, along with a few recent Instagram photos:

I think it’s going to be a January Only Fans launch… 🚀😈 — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 30, 2021