AEW’s Serena Deeb was a guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily yesterday where she spoke about CM Punk. He is somebody that she has a great history with, including their time as part of The Straight Edge Society in WWE, and Deeb admitted she loves having him on the roster.

“I love it, I totally love it,” Deeb stated. “We have a great relationship, we obviously go back a long way and we did some really good business together over the years. I met Punk in, I want to say 2005 at OVW when he first reported there and Paul Heyman was booking the show and Punk was his guy.

“Punk was the driving force behind getting me to Shimmer for the first time, which at the time was, as a female wrestler, that was the indie that you aspire to go to because that was the best. From Shimmer that got me to Ring Of Honor,” she stated. “Punk really guided me and really helped support me in getting to all these places before WWE.”

Serena Deeb then spoke about their time working together in WWE. As noted, they were both part of The Straight Edge Society faction in WWE which she felt worked because of their real-life friendship off the screen.

“Of course, The Straight Edge Society role. I think because we had that great relationship and that friendship and that foundation, we had chemistry already just from all of that. It translated on-screen,” Deeb said. “I constantly get tagged on social media and people still love The Straight Edge Society and it was over a decade ago, it’s crazy. I love having him in the locker room.”

Serena Deeb admitted that she thinks the members of AEW’s roster should be seeking out CM Punk behind the scenes. The former NWA Women’s Champion admitted she asks him to watch her matches and believes others should as well.

“He’s somebody I think all the guys and all the women should be asking for feedback. I ask him,” she revealed. “I ask him to watch my matches, he doesn’t always get the chance to because he’s doing a million things on the show. But, if there’s someone you want to go to for feedback, especially from a storytelling perspective. The dude’s a master storyteller. I mean he blows my mind with some of the stuff he does. He’s clearly one of the best to ever do it and we have a great relationship. We talk every week and everything is great and yeah, we might see a reunion one day.”

Serena Deeb takes on Hikaru Shida tonight at AEW: Winter Is Coming. You can follow her on Twitter @SerenaDeeb

