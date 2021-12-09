Former NBA star, Shaq recently spoke with The Universe Galaxy. The NBA legend is a well-known wrestling fan who has appeared in the business for both WWE and AEW so naturally, the conversation touched on the sport. Shaq discussed who his favorite wrestlers were when he was growing up watching.

“Well, I had a lot of them. Andre The Giant, of course,” he said. “Hulk Hogan, Big Show, Matilda The Hun, Junkyard Dog, Tony Atlas, Kabuki, The Rock, Brock Lesnar. Guys that displayed nothing but power.”

Shaq has competed inside of the ring a couple of times throughout his life. He appeared at WrestleMania 32 in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal where he had a staredown with The Big Show. While he has also worked a match for AEW teaming up with Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

However, he spoke about a hypothetical match with Andre The Giant, where the NBA star claimed that he could have beaten him.

“Oh, I would have beat him,” Shaq confidently stated. “I would have beat him silly like I beat Charles Barkley.”

Shaq also spoke about how there were plans for him to face Big Show, but it never ended up happening, even though Shaq admitted he’s a big dude.

“Yeah it was but we never could make it happen,” he said. “We faced off in the ring and he’s a big strong fellow. I would have loved to you know have that. But you can’t let a little guy challenge you and you not accept. See, at first, I was just going to walk away from them. But when Ernie, Kenny, and Charles brought him to the show, and said, ‘oh are you scared,’ I had to step up.”

