WWE’s Day 1 will make its debut on January 1, 2021, and will be the first pay-per-view event of the year for WWE. This is the next major event for the main roster.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the WWE Day 1 PPV is a Nick Khan idea. He mentioned that the current plan is for this event to become an annual pay-per-view.

It was also noted that December PPVs traditionally do not do well, and when it comes to holiday PPVs, it was said that they have performed terribly or great historically. This has all depended on the lineup. This is one of the big reasons that the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns match has been booked. WWE is hoping to make this a major event on the calendar and the Universal Championship match will aid towards making happen.

Lesnar vs. Reigns is seen as the biggest match possible in WWE right now. Because of that, adding it to the card instantly makes the show more intriguing. It was also noted by Meltzer that the company didn’t think the Royal Rumble PPV needed this match, As previously reported, Lesnar vs. Reigns are expected to continue their feud following the Day One pay-per-view and are planned for a match at WrestleMania.

Of course, the Royal Rumble is historically one of the ‘big four’ PPVs. The show is often seen as the start of the ‘Road To WrestleMania,’ and that will be the next event after WWE’s Day 1.

WWE Day 1 takes place on Saturday, January 1, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the current announced card:

WWE Universal Title Match – Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title – Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match – The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz