Former WWE manager Slick has returned to pro wrestling!

The “Doctor of Style” made his first wrestling appearance in years at an Independent Stars of Professional Wrestling (ISPW) event in New Jersey this past week. There, Slick confronted the son of WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff, Andy Vineberg, who has been working at ISPW as a heel manager.

The show featured a combination of long-time veterans such as Danny Doring and Crowbar, recent Ring of Honor stars Vincent, the “Notorious 187” Homicide, and former WWE stars Bull James and Maven. The Tough Enough winner had perhaps the most high-profile moment on the show, serving as the special referee for a match between Doring (now working as Danny Morrison) and James, where he turned heel to help Morrison win. The pair will reportedly be an act in the promotion going forward, with Maven serving as Morrison’s manager.

The 64-year-old Slick began his wrestling career in Kansas City and initially gained notoriety for managing Butch Reed. The duo would join WWE in August of 1986, and Slick would go on to purchase half interest in “Classy” Freddie Blassie’s heel stable, leading to him managing the likes of Iron Sheik and Volkoff for a time. He eventually became best known for managing The Twin Towers, consisting of Akeem the African Dream and Big Bossman. The team would work together for a year before parting ways in 1989.

Later Slick would take on the gimmick Reverend Slick, a play on Slick becoming a born-again Christian and real life. He maintained the gimmick until he left WWE in 1993. Slick would go on to make sporadic experiences for WWE since, appearing on the 2010 Old School RAW episode and again at RAW 1000 in 2012, where he officiated the wedding of AJ Lee and Daniel Bryan (AEW’s Bryan Danielson). He also appeared at the 2016 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where he inducted Bossman into the Hall of Fame.

Despite his appearances with WWE, Slick would later become involved in a class-action lawsuit against WWE regarding traumatic brain injuries suffered by the talent within WWE. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2018, and an appeal would later be denied in September of 2020.