Sonya Deville and Ronda Rousey both came to WWE from the world of MMA and professional fighting. In the past, Rousey and Deville exchanged blows on Twitter, resulting in many believing the two do not get along. During an interview with talkSPORT, Deville shot down rumors regarding any heat she has with Ronda Rousey and explained that her relationship with the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ is just fine.

“It was good [our relationship]. We worked together a bit on Total Divas, it was fine.” said Deville.

Ronda Rousey has not competed in WWE since WrestleMania 35, where she was pinned by Becky Lynch in a triple threat match, also involving Charlotte Flair, to lose her WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Sonya Deville spoke on why she wants to face Rousey if Rousey ever returns to a WWE ring.

“Ronda is definitely someone I would like to fight if she comes back around. Make her regret calling me an MMA hobbyist,” Deville asserted. “Which is ironic because me transitioning from MMA to wrestling, and she did, wouldn’t that make her a hobbyist?”

Sonya Deville has not competed in a singles match in WWE since SummerSlam 2020, where she lost a ‘Loser Leaves WWE’ match to Mandy Rose.