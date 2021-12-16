WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has been on the main roster since the group known as ‘Absolution’, led by Paige, debuted on the November 20, 2017, edition of Monday Night Raw. Since losing a ‘Loser Leaves WWE’ match at Summerslam 2020, Deville has only wrestled one match, that being a two on one handicap where she teamed with Shayna Baszler to take on Naomi. During an interview with talkSPORT Deville listed off an in-ring accomplishment she would like to achieve before retiring.

“I’ve yet to have my singles match at WrestleMania and that’s obviously a goal of mine in the near future,” Deville said. “There’s so many scenarios that I would love.”

Sonya Deville has many scenarios in her mind in terms of possible opponents. There is one wrestler she has wanted to face for a long time.

“I’ve always said that I would love to face Becky Lynch because I just think the dichotomy of her character and my character would be so cool.” Deville continued, “There would be a lot of large energy in the room and I think that would be a really cool matchup.”

Sonya believes that she and Becky Lynch could have a great match that the fans would appreciate. Deville listed off two more people who she would love to face on a big stage.

“I haven’t had many televised moments with Asuka and we have great chemistry in the ring that’s really different, so I’d love to do something with her,” said Deville. “Sasha Banks, I think her character is so evolved and so deep that I look forward to the day we can exchange words and also physicality, I think that story would write itself.”

Sonya Deville explains how she has many ideas in her head, but the ones she mentioned are the most important.

“So many that I’m leaving off the list, but those would be a couple of my favorites right now.”