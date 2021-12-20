Tay Conti’s management team, XPAND Marketing Agency released a statement on Instagram about her absence from social media.

The below statement noted that Tay Conti is doing good and they will be posting on her behalf. Conti had deleted her Twitter account over the weekend. The decision to delete her Twitter may have to do with wrestling fans blaming her for AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara’s relationship with his fiancé Pam Nizio ending.

This is Tay’s management team writing to let you know Tay is doing good but will be stepping away from social media for a couple days. In the meantime, we will be posting on Tays behalf throughout the week. This includes normal posts as well as some sponsored posts that we have already recorded earlier in the month that must be posted this week. Thank you for reading, Happy Holidays from Tay & her management team!

As noted earlier, Sammy Guevara took to Twitter this afternoon to ask people to stop blaming others for his engagement ending.

He wrote, “This shouldn’t have to be said… but my relationship with Pam ending had nothing to do with ANYONE else. Pam and I broke up back in October and just now felt was the time to make it publicly known. So please stop pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame.”

Tay Conti officially signed with AEW on September 9, 2020. Last month at AEW Full Gear, Conti went up against AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.