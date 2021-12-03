As part of his weekly’s #ThrowbackThursday posts, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared a picture of him with The Rock on Thursday.

Flair mentioned how The Rock looked up to him as a kid, and he continues to reciprocate his adulation for The Great One.

In response, The Rock provided additional details of the photo, referring to himself as a “pimply faced 12 year old with an afro” who got to hang out with all his heroes in Las Vegas.

Respect, always brother. You, Dusty my dad, Muraco, Hawk, Animal, Piper, all you guys were my heroes. This pic was taken in 1984 ~ in Vegas at the NWA annual convention. I was pimply faced 12 year old with an afro and you were (and will always be) “The Man”. #woo

The Rock recently named Flair as one of the three shoo-ins in his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, leaving the fourth spot up for debate. The Rock named The Undertaker, Pat Patterson and Jackie Fargo in a three-way tie for the fourth spot, with Dusty Rhodes and himself “droppin’ devastating elbows” in the background.

As noted, The Rock gave props to SmackDown Superstar Shayna Baszler via another tweet on Thursday.

You can see The Rock and Ric Flair’s Twitter exchange below.