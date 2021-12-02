The Undertaker was a recent guest on Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls on the Laugh Out Loud Network. During the interview, The Deadman spoke about his WrestleMania 34 match with John Cena. He admitted that his daughter was left distraught about the result.

“I have a nine-year-old, little girl who can tell you more about wrestling than I can. A few years back I am wrestling John Cena, right? It’s going to be at WrestleMania. So we’re doing this thing on TV where Cena is just bad-mouthing me,” he recalled. “Every week, he’s just trying to get me to wrestle him at ‘Mania and I don’t want no part of it, right? My daughter loves him, my daughter loves Cena. Eventually, we have the match, she’s sitting front row with her mom. It was a real quick deal. I squash him in like five minutes; I just beat the s**t out of him and drop him on his head.

“I pin him, right? And I’m looking at my daughter looking for that, ‘yay daddy’ and she’s giving me this (thumbs down). I was like, ‘what the hell is that?’ I go backstage and she is just distraught,” ‘Taker revealed. “I’m like,’ babe what’s wrong?’ She goes, ‘Well dad, I’m happy you won, but I’m really sad John lost.’ So I’ve got to go get John, I said, ‘John, you’ve got to come talk to my daughter.’ He was really good, he goes, ‘okay, I said a lot of bad things about your dad, I deserved it, I’m okay. But I did say a bunch of bad things.’ She was okay with it.”

With The Undertaker no longer competing inside of the squared circle, he discussed what he focuses on now. For him, it is all about being a father.

“Just learning how to be a dad,” he stated. “How to be a better human being and those are the things that are more important to me now than anything.”

The Undertaker also spoke about the impact social media could have played on his character in the 90s. He admitted it could have been hard for him to do things.

“It would have been very difficult for me to do things the way that I did them with social media along the whole way. You can’t walk out on the street without somebody taking a picture and posting it,” he said. “Even though I live this gimmick. If you saw me in the airport in 1992, I can promise you I was dressed in black. I wanted people to always feel, whether the thought I was alive, or dead, a zombie, whatever they thought, he is not right.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Cold As Balls with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.