The Young Bucks and Rocky Romero will return to the ring during next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

AEW has announced that The Bucks will face Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor next week. Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy will be in their corners.

Next Wednesday’s Dynamite will mark the first match for The Young Bucks since they teamed with Cole for the Falls Count Anywhere six-man loss to Christian Cage and Jurassic Express at AEW Full Gear on November 13. This will also mark Romero’s third match with the company. He defeated JD Drake on the May 24 edition of “Dark: Elevation” this year, and then took a loss to Bryan Danielson on the November 10 edition of Dynamite.

This week’s Dynamite saw Cole and Orange Cassidy face off until The Young Bucks tried to perform sneak attack superkicks. Cassidy caught them, and this led to Cole hitting a low blow. The Bucks ended the segment with superkicks to Cassidy before a combined BTE Trigger was teased. Taylor and Wheeler Yuta then made the save, chasing Cole and The Bucks off.

The feud continued on tonight’s AEW Rampage as Cole called out Cassidy, and The Bucks invited The Best Friends to tangle on Dynamite. AEW later announced The Bucks vs. Romero and Taylor for Dynamite.

You can see post-Rampage tweets from The Bucks below.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the updated line-up for next week’s Dynamite, which will air live from the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York:

* The Young Bucks vs. Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor

* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

* Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver

* The third annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale