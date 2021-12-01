Toni Storm recently spoke with WWE Deutschland about several wrestlers she has looked up to in her career. She discussed NXT UK star Meiko Satomura and how she brought the best out of her inside the ring.

“I’m obsessed with her. I’ve been obsessed with her for years,” Storm admitted. “She’s just a dream, she’s just the best. She’s not afraid as well to just go hard and I love that about her. That’s what would bring me out. She would do something to me in matches to bring out this inner-rage, inner-fire this inner-fight. Because I feel like she made me stronger and I mean that. That’s not fake. Being in the ring with her made me tougher, stronger. Now I feel like there’s nothing you can do to me. Try and knock me down. She really helped me a lot.”

Toni Storm also spoke about Natalya. She admitted that facing her would be a dream match as she has looked up to her throughout her career.

“There are so many amazing potential matches. Someone I would like to be in there with, it would be cool to get a match with Nattie. Against Natalya, that would be cool,” Storm stated. “That’s someone I’ve idolized for a really long time since I was a teenager. A huge role model in my life. Someone that I would like to step into the ring with and see what I could do. It would be a good test for me to see how far I’ve come. That would be a match I’d like to have someday.”

Toni Storm then went on to speak about Natalya in more detail. Storm admitted that she’s always smiling and bringing positivity behind the scenes.

“I don’t know how she does it,” Storm confessed. “She could be like the most exhausted ever, but she’s still there with a smile on her face just killing it all the time. She is a very strong woman. But I know she wouldn’t go easy on me which is why going up against her would be a good test for me. A good true test.”

