AEW President Tony Khan has spoken to Busted Open Radio about Orange Cassidy. He has become one of the top stars in the company. But Khan believes it is his wrestling that got him over for, however, Tony also admitted he didn’t understand his gimmick at first.

“That’s really what got him over with me in the first place, and that’s why he is a pushed wrestler in AEW. The gimmick is very entertaining and people love it,” he said. “But the thing I really love about Orange Cassidy is how great of a wrestler he is when he really wants to try. It’s what really made me fall in love with Orange Cassidy. I didn’t understand it at first either and I’ll be the first to admit that.”

Tony Khan revealed when he first started talking to the AEW star, he made it clear to Cassidy what he wanted from him as a talent in AEW. Khan also spoke about how the character is now different from what he did on the indies.

“The first time I ever really talked to him was after a PWG show, I think,” he revealed. “I had really not gotten to know him very well. I spent a lot of time with him and talking to him about how I saw the character and how I would want to see Orange Cassidy in AEW.

“One thing I’m really proud of is that if you’re an independent wrestling fan, then you probably would know this. Or maybe looking back, this would make sense to you. The Orange Cassidy in AEW is very different from the independent Orange Cassidy from pre-AEW,” Khan stated. “What’s really cool is, at first, he was pretty similar.”

Tony Khan also spoke about how he was building up to Orange’s match with PAC. That was always his plan. This was the time he wanted him to reveal that he was actually a great wrestler.

“Really what I thought was great was building this transition that really built up to Revolution 2020,” he said. “Where I didn’t really want him to do much or do anything. And then he was going to have this match with PAC that would really be where it all would be revealed that he’s actually a great wrestler. And he’s actually going to try here.

“That would be when he would reveal himself to be a great athlete, that was Revolution 2020,’ he said. “Of course, I thought that was one of my favorite matches that year and one of my favorite PPVs we’ve done. Since then, he hasn’t let up.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.