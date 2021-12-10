AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced a new segment for tonight’s taped Rampage episode on TNT.

Rampage will see Tony Schiavone interview Sting and Darby Allin about the upcoming Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, which will air on December 22 from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

“TONIGHT on #AEWRampage, @tonyschiavone24 will interview @Sting & @DarbyAllin, asking about the upcoming Holiday Bash December 22 where Stinger will be making his long-awaited return to Greensboro, where Sting had his first World Title match in 1988! IT’S STING on Rampage TONIGHT!,” Khan wrote.

The matches for tonight’s AEW Rampage were taped earlier this week at the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY. You can click here for full spoilers, and remember to join us tonight for live Rampage coverage at 10pm ET.

Below is the updated Rampage line-up for tonight, along with Khan’s tweet:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros defend against AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR in the opener

* Tony Schiavone will interview Sting and Darby Allin about Sting’s return to Greensboro for the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite

* Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay, Tay Conti and Ruby Soho

* Hook debuts vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta in the main event