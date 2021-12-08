Tony Khan is bringing AEW Dynamite to the new UBS Arena in Long Island, New York tonight. The show comes just over a week after WWE brought RAW to the same venue.

“It may not be the first wrestling show at UBS, but it is the biggest crowd anybody’s drawn at UBS by a lot,” AEW’s Tony Khan told News 12. “We have the best fans in the world and these wrestling fans are gonna turn up at UBS [Wednesday] and pushing toward a sellout, which is amazing for our debut on Long Island.”

Comparisons between last week’s RAW at the UBS Arena and Wednesday’s Dynamite at the same building are inevitable. But Tony Khan insists it’s not something he’s actively seeking. He says AEW was planning to run a show at UBS before WWE also booked the arena.

“These aren’t fights I’ve asked for,” Khan explained. “But when they were brought to the table I was more than happy to participate in them. And so, it’s fun for the fans. It’s great. Because now there’s two really successful wrestling companies again and for 20 years we didn’t have that. So, I think it’s great for the fans.”

Tony Khan says he’s not looking to bring AEW to any other venues in the New York market. He says he’s happy with the ones that have already hosted AEW. That includes Arthur Ashe Stadium, which Khan hopes to return to next year.

“I love the relationships we have and I’m focused on that right now and I’m looking forward to, you know, [Wednesday Night Dynamite] on Long Island at UBS and then again we’re back in less than a month in Newark at the Prudential Center in the market. And then again, I look forward to running more shows, and hopefully, we’ll be back again for Grand Slam next year.”

