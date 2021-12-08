Tony Khan knew he had something special when he brought Adam Cole into AEW. But even he admits he’s surprised by how good Cole has been during his first couple of months in the company.

“This is someone I have so much respect for and I think is one of the big stars in wrestling and I think has the potential to become the biggest star in wrestling,” Khan told Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker. “He’s so, so electric in the arenas. The fans care about him so much.”

Cole is part of a big influx of new talent that came into AEW during the second half of this year. Khan admits it’s not always easy to be patient when so many big matches are waiting to be made.

“It’s a challenge not to put the new free agents and all the top wrestlers in, like, the huge matches every week,” Khan explained. “And there’s something to be said for having the biggest matches on television, which we’re building to. Stuff like Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page for the world title and giving Hangman such a huge match on television for everybody to see right out of the gate. And we’re building toward huge matches on TV every week and I think it’s important to build to them.”

Khan’s patience has been on display during the rivalry between Cole and Jungle Boy. Khan feels he and the AEW fans are being rewarded.

“Man, they’ve had some amazing matches between them,” Khan recalled. “When you look at the singles match they had in Newark and then whether it’s the six-man tag at Grand Slam or the [falls count anywhere match at All Out] and then there were also some amazing matches along the way including a main event on Rampage that I thought was outstanding with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish taking on Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, which was one of the best matches we’ve had on Rampage.”

While patience has been a focus for Khan, he still has some surprises up his sleeve. He said fans can expect to see some of them over the coming weeks.

“Yeah. We’ve got some good stuff,” Khan said. “Good plans for the future. Some good surprises and great moments and most importantly great wrestling matches. There’s gonna be a lot of great wrestling matches in the coming weeks.”

