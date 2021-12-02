A new match and a match change has been announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

It was announced that Jade Cargill will be in action against Janai Kai on Rampage. Thunder Rosa, who will face Cargill in an upcoming semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament, will be on commentary.

Rosa noted during this week’s AEW Dynamite that AEW President Tony Khan had allowed her to pick a Rampage match to do commentary for due to Chris Jericho’s absence after he was attacked by Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in a backstage segment.

Rampage will also feature AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR taking on PAC and AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M in a non-title match.

The tag team match was originally scheduled to be The Lucha Brothers defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against FTR in a 2 of 3 Falls match, but it was announced on Dynamite that Rey Fenix has to miss Rampage due to travel issues. PAC, now wearing an eye patch due to the mist he took last week from Malakai Black, was announced as the replacement for Fenix, and the bout was changed to a straight-up non-title match.

It was previously announced that Friday’s Rampage will see AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defend the strap against Tony Nese.

Friday’s AEW Rampage matches were taped on Wednesday night at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia after Dynamite went off the air. You can click here for full spoilers.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us this Friday for live AEW Rampage coverage at 10pm ET.