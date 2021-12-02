Several visitors were backstage for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

ROH World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven was backstage at the show, along with top ROH star Jonathan Gresham, according to PWInsider. Former WCW star Glacier (Ray Lloyd), who is close with Cody Rhodes and others, was also backstage visiting as he lives in the area.

Grammy-award winning rapper/singer T-Pain was also in attendance for Dynamite. He was shown on camera during the Atlanta Street Fight main event, which saw Cody Rhodes defeat Andrade El Idolo. Cody was shown on TNT walking over and embracing the rapper, and then receiving a steel chair to use in the match.

T-Pain tweeted on the cameo with Rhodes and wrote, “Well wouldja look at the time!!! It’s already CHAIR OCLOCK!!!!! @AEWLive @AEWonTNT @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes thank you guys for having me!”

T-Pain was at Dynamite as he lives in the area, and also serves as one of the judges, along with Rhodes, on the TBS Go-Big Show. That show will return for a second season on Thursday, January 6 at 9pm ET.

T-Pain also visited several wrestlers backstage at the Gas South Arena. Below is video of his Dynamite cameo appearance, along with backstage photos:

Cody Rhodes getting a chair from @TPain is a thing that just happened and not a Mad Lib #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/lwQ43OgORp — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 2, 2021

.@TPAIN got real close to the action at AEWTNT! Catch him lending fellow #GoBigShow judge @CodyRhodes a helping hand. 💥 pic.twitter.com/DnH87LFdyr — Go Big Show (@GoBigShowTBS) December 2, 2021

.@TPAIN !!! I get to meet so many cool people, I love my job! pic.twitter.com/DrJO8UIFkG — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) December 2, 2021

ABSOLUTE LIVING LEGEND. Appreciate the time @TPAIN . pic.twitter.com/Z5cjkCa7s3 — New Ep #NotFound out now! (@TheLionelGreen) December 2, 2021