A year and a half after being released from the WWE NXT UK brand after being named during the Speaking Out movement, Travis Banks is continuing to attempt a wrestling comeback in Mexico. The lucha libre promotion Rompiendo Madres announced Monday that Banks will be part of the promotions No Rules, No Barriers show on February 19, 2022, from Arena Femenil in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

This will be Travis Banks’ fifth appearance in Mexico since he came to the country in 2021 to rebuild his career. He worked two independent shows in the fall, including one where he took part in the lone men’s match on an otherwise all-female show, and twice for Bandido’s Big Lucha promotion. Twice Banks has used different names (Kiwi Buzzsaw and Galactico) when working in Mexico.

After drawing backlash from US fans for using Travis Banks in September, Bandido issued an apology to fans over social media. He would release a second apology after using Banks again months later, and Big Lucha announced Banks would no longer be booked on their shows. This in turn led to Banks releasing his own statement on the matter.

In June of 2020, UK wrestler Millie McKenzie (who now wrestles for NXT UK) revealed that she and Travis Banks had begun a relationship when she was 17 and he was 34, while Banks was training McKenzie for wrestling at the Fight Club Pro promotion; Banks would later confirm the relationship. McKenzie further alleged Banks emotionally abused her and abused his position of power over her and other trainees, providing screenshots of messages between her and Banks as evidence. Banks would be released from WWE on June 26.

This is the second controversy in a matter of days for the Rompiendo Madres promotion involving the treatment of women. One-half of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions and NWA EmPowerrr participant Chik Tormenta suffered an injury at the promotion’s most recent show this past weekend. Due to inadequate medical personal or equipment, Tormenta was taken from the building on a wooden board.