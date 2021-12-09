AEW star and member of the Best Friends, Trent Beretta, made his return to AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

After The Young Bucks defeated Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor, Brandon Cutler and Adam Cole joined The Bucks to beat down Best Friends.

The entrance music for Best Friends suddenly started back up and Trent’s mom, Sue, appears, driving her minivan to the ring. Trent exits from the backseat of the van and runs towards the ring, executing a spear on Brandon Cutler on the entrance ramp.

He then took out Adam Cole, Matt Jackson, and lastly, Nick Jackson before he threw him out of the ring. The Best Friends “give the people what they want” and join together for a big group hug in the middle of the ring. Kris Statlander and Sue don’t want to miss out on the fun, so they also enter the ring and make the group hug even bigger.

Just this week, Trent appeared on the Rasslin’ Podcast and made it sound as though it would take much longer to return to the squared circle.

“I don’t know. There’s not even rehab to do, it’s just waiting for my bones to grow together,” Trent revealed. “I’ve just got to wait for my bones to grow back together, you know what I mean? They put the plates in and take the discs out and in-between they put, he said it’s like a crushed coral.

“I don’t understand why it’s not just floating around,” he said. “Then the bone grows into where the crushed coral, I think it’s like a little disc thing with the coral in it. It’s not actually coral. They drill the s–t in and there was only the metal keeping my neck together after the surgery.”

Trent’s most recent match on AEW Dynamite was on April 21, 2021 in a loss against Penta El Zero Miedo.